Brazil records moving average of 163 deaths from Covid each day; trend returns to indicate fall | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Friday (19) 181 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 682,457 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 163 —the lowest since June 23 (when it was at 152). Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -23%indicating downtrend.
- Total deaths: 682,457
- Death record in 24 hours: 181
- Average deaths in the last 7 days: 163 (14-day variation: -23%)
- Total known confirmed cases: 34,262,011
- Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 19,553
- Average new cases in the last 7 days: 16,389 (14-day variation: -39%)
Acre, Alagoas, Amapá, Distrito Federal, Mato Grosso do Sul, Roraima, Santa Catarina, Sergipe and Tocantins did not record new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period. already the state of Santa Catarina did not release an update on the case and death data at the time of writing this bulletin.
In total, the country registered 19,553 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 34,262,011 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 16,389. The variation was -39% compared to two weeks ago. This average reached its lowest value since May 25 (when it pointed to 14,455 daily cases, almost three months ago).
At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.
Death curve in the states
- On the rise (3 states): GO, MS, AM
- In stability (5 states): PE, MA, PA, CE, RS
- In fall (17 states and the DF): SE, RN, SP, ES, MT, BA, AC, MG, TO, PR, AL, RJ, AP, PB, PI, RO, DF, RR
- Not disclosed (1 state): SC
The balance is based on data from the state health departments.
