Brazilian giant approaches Rodinei’s signing, but fans raise campaign against the arrival of Flamengo side

Brazilian football

Player is at the end of his contract with Flamengo

Gremio v Flamengo - Brazilian 2021
Rodinei lives his last months as a Flamengo player. The right-back has a contract with the Rio de Janeiro team until the end of this season, but will not be renewed. The non-renewal is a wish of Rodi who, in recent days, has been sought out to talk about the permanence.

As published by ge last week, the side understands that he always acts ‘on the edge’ and that, for any mistake, he will be heavily charged by the crowd, as he has been since he was hired. That’s why he decided to give it a whirl.

And the destination of the side, it seems, will be Atlético Mineiro. According to Jorge Nicola, the conversations are very well advanced, with the side being able to be the first reinforcement of the team for the next year, arriving at zero cost.

Part of the Galo crowd is against Rodinei’s arrival

However, on social media, it is possible to identify very contrary opinions regarding the hiring of the full-back. While some athletes support the arrival of the Flamengo player, others show complete dissatisfaction.

Meanwhile, Rodinei continues to act with the colors of Flamengo. In the current season, the right-back, who is 30 years old, has played 30 matches, with 6 assists provided – the most recent of them, for forward Pedro’s bicycle goal.

