Brazilian Indy Santos is eliminated from Big Brother USA

The Brazilian participant Indy Santos was eliminated from Big Brother USA this Thursday (18). She had been nominated for the second time to the wall, the first time she managed to escape by winning the immunity of the angel, but this time she was nominated by the leader Taylor and ended up leaving the attraction shown in the USA by CBS.

She ended up receiving, by plot, the largest number of votes in the house, and is no longer running for the prize of US$ 750 thousand. She left the house dressed as a rocker, because of the angel’s test.

For already being part of the “Top 10” of the “reality show” Indy Santos don’t come home! She will be the first member of “Casa do Juri”, the subgroup that will choose the big winner of the program.

In previous editions, there was a repechage and it is speculated that in this one there will also be. Will it be an opportunity for Indy to come back?

On social media, many sad comments about Indy’s exclusion. The fact that it is a strong competitor is the most mentioned. “There were seven votes to one. This only reinforces the thesis that Indy was a strong opponent, a threat to everyone to be champion.”comments Linny Monteiro, the blonde’s agent in the USA.

“We are very proud, so far, of everything Indy has shown on the show. She was authentic, full of truth, proud to be Brazilian and Latina”reinforces.

Anyway, the Brazilian Indy Santos remains in the attraction until the 25th of September, when the grand final takes place, until then, a lot can happen.