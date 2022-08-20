Caixa’s net income drops by more than 70% in one year

The end of the first half of 2022 was not so positive for Caixa Econômica Federal, check the results

At the end of the second half of this year, Caixa Econômica Federal showed a drop of 70.7% in its net income, compared to the same period last year. The amount reached R$ 1,833 billion. The data were released by the institution’s balance sheet last Thursday (18).

In the first six months of the year, Caixa had a profit of R$ 4.4 billion, without considering the adjustments. This number already showed a reduction of 59.7% in annual terms. The expressive drop is justified by extraordinary factors, according to the bank. Without the interference of these factors, it is estimated that the decrease would be 30.2%.

The bank presented increases during the semester, related to the growth in income from credit operations, interbank liquidity investments and transactions of securities. However, some aspects contributed to the fall in results in the period.

extraordinary factors

In the period, the public bank moved around R$5 billion with the IPO and the sale of the shares it had in Banco Pan. Also in the second quarter, revenues from loan operations and service-related revenues increased. However, provisions against debtors grew exponentially, above average.

There was also an increase in funding expenses. Expenses with loans and onlendings grew 25%, repurchase agreements increased 20.1%, and expenses involving savings operations increased 12.5%.

According to Caixa, the growth of these expenses causes a rise in interest rates, which directly influence costs.

Cash Increases in the period

The financial institution also presented high results in the period. The broad loan portfolio grew by 13.7% and reached R$938,175 billion. The housing loan portfolio, a highlight of Caixa, registered an increase of 11%, which is equivalent to R$ 595,169 billion. Finally, the agribusiness portfolio had a significant increase of 202.3%, reaching R$ 30,780 billion in the same period.

In addition, Caixa Econômica Federal’s total assets reached R$ 1,494 trillion, which represents an increase of 2% per year. Shareholders’ equity was also increased by 10.5% to R$118,750 billion.

Return on Equity (ROE)

Caixa’s Return on Shareholders’ Equity dropped 1.37 percentage points, reaching 9.34% in the annual period. The accounting ROE dropped 9.46 points, in turn, and reached 9.55%.

