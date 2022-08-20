Calleri fights to equal Pedro Rocha’s record

That Calleri changed the trajectory of São Paulo this season is nothing new. The number 9 shirt is close to being equal to a great name in the history of Tricolor: Pedro Rocha.

50 years ago, in 1972, the Brazilian Championship had a foreign top scorer player for the last time. In this case, precisely Pedro Rocha. Born in Uruguay, he arrived at Tricolor São Paulo in 1970. He was part of the great formations of the São Paulo team, working alongside names such as Serginho Chulapa, Toninho Guerrero, Terto, among many others.

With the Tricolor shirt, in the 72 Brasileirão, he scored 17 times. Although he was not champion, the striker won the Campeonato Paulista in 71 and 75, in addition to the Brazilian Championship in 77.

This year, after almost half a century, two gringos are once again fighting for the artillery of the biggest national competition. In this case, Calleri and Germán Cano, from Fluminense.

São Paulo has already scored for the Brasileirão ten times. His compatriot is two goals ahead in the dispute. Even so, the tricolor number 9 is close to even surpassing the mark left by Pedro Rocha – who scored only seven goals more than Calleri in the competition.

However, even close to reaching the level of a great idol, there is still an old problem that separates the tricolor top scorer from other players who made history: the lack of titles.

Although it is not exclusively an attacker’s problem, it is a fact that he is directly involved. With the exception of the 2021 Campeonato Paulista, São Paulo has not won any major tournament – whether Brazilian or continental – since 2012.

Turns out Calleri wasn’t present at last season’s state. The player only returned to the team in September. This year, he saw the dream of lifting a cup for São Paulo pass close to his eyes.

At Paulistão 2022, Tricolor reached the final with a 3-1 advantage on the scoreboard, acquired in the first game. However, Palmeiras reversed the aggregate score by winning 4-0.

Thus, a new responsibility arises on the athlete’s back. Is there the same weight in becoming the Brazilian’s top scorer and reaching the historic mark of Pedro Rocha, but still without any title for the team?

And then a light comes on. Calleri has already made it very clear that he focuses on winning titles. In his most recent words after the victory against Red Bull Bragantino, he was very committed, even bringing up historical facts as part of his argument.

São Paulo is not going through a good phase in the Brazilian. It was six games without a win, mid-table and with many draws and few victories. Against Bragantino, shirt 9 has already demonstrated a greater race. He was the author of one of the goals.

With Tricolor alive in three competitions, in this case, Copa do Brasil and Copa Sudamericana, there are still two chances for Calleri to be champion and mark even more the club’s history.

So far, individual records are the Argentine’s only hope. As previously mentioned, in addition to the rank of top scorer, Pedro Rocha carried several titles with him. Already the current shirt 9, only achievements with regard to himself, nothing related to São Paulo or any competition.

Counting as a whole, in the whole year there were 20 goals and four assists. Adding up his old stints at Tricolor, the player surpassed in numbers his entire career in Europe.

For São Paulo – with all the passages – there are 41 goals. In all the European teams he played for, he scored 33. He has also entered the ranking of foreign top scorers in the club’s history, currently in fourth place, ahead of names like Darío Pereyra, and behind Pedro Rocha (119 goals), Antonio Satre (129 goals) and Gustavo Albella (46). Thus, he is close to reaching the top 3.

But again, none of these good numbers have been converted into payouts so far. If that happens, Calleri reaches a historic level in the team – and in the Brazilian Championship.

“It was essential to win because the Brasileirão is getting more and more difficult. The team hadn’t won for six rounds. The Brasileirão is very treacherous. If you don’t win and you start to lose points… tighter. We know that the focus is the World Cups, we are in the Copa do Brasil and in the South American semifinal. We haven’t played an international semifinal for years, so we are in a good moment and today we needed to win”, he said.