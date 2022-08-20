CBF announces dates and times of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil; Look

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) released today the dates and times of the games valid for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. On one side of the bracket, Flamengo faces São Paulo, on the other, Corinthians faces Fluminense.

Both first leg clashes take place next Wednesday, August 24th. At 19:30 (Brasília time), Fluminense receives Corinthians at Maracanã. At 9:30 pm (Brasília time), São Paulo will face Flamengo at Morumbi.

The return, however, will take place on different days and times. On September 14, at 21:45 (Brasília time), Flamengo and São Paulo face each other at Maracanã.

The following day, at 8 pm (Brasília time), Corinthians will host Fluminense at Neo Química Arena for the return game of the Copa do Brasil semifinals.

The definition of the heads of fields took place through a draw held this morning, at the headquarters of the CBF, and had a special strategy, since the two duels are based in the cities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Check out the dates and times of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil:

one-way games

Fluminense x Corinthians – 8/24 (Wednesday), at 7:30 pm (Brasília time), at Maracanã

São Paulo x Flamengo – 8/24 (Wednesday), at 9:30 pm (Brasília time), at Morumbi

games back