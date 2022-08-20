CBLOL 2022: micaO leaves INTZ: “A change of scenery” | lol

+ micaO passes brTT and breaks historic slaughter record at CBLOL

In contact with the ge, the player regretted the bad results of 2021 and 2022, but pondered that the good times at INTZ were “greater and longer”, and said that he intends to continue competing, considering that he still has “a lot of wood to burn “.

Veteran of Brazilian LoL, active since 2013, micaO ends his second spell at INTZ, which started in May 2019 and in which he had a title (2nd Split of CBLOL 2020) and a runner-up (2nd Split of CBLOL 2019) as the best results.

In addition to winning in 2020, micaO had three other national titles with INTZ, in 2015 (1st Split) and 2016 (both splits), obtained in the shooter’s first spell with the organization, from June 2014 to October 2017. did not participate in one of INTZ’s achievements, in the 1st Split of 2019. Until he returned to INTZ, micaO played for Vivo Keyd.

According to micaO told the gethe decision to leave INTZ was taken together with the organization’s management, after the end of the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2022, in which the team, once again, was out of the playoffs, embittering the 9th place, with only four victories in 18 matches.

— Change of scenery, try a new challenge. It was something that both sides thought about — justified micaO about his departure, before taking stock of the second stint at INTZ.

— They had a lot of good moments, champion in 2020 and runner-up in 2019. Regardless of the end not having been as we would have liked, I think it was positive.

About the bad campaigns of 2021 and 2022, with different squads, but all integrated by micaO, the player commented:

“Sad to leave the team at a bad time, but at the same time, I believe the good times were much bigger and longer.

He said he intends to continue competing:

– Everything motivates me! I love to compete and I want to come back and show that I can be champion again, as I have done many times. When you can dedicate yourself and feel good, you know you’re in the right place, and I still have a lot of wood to burn,” commented micaO, adding that, for sure, there is still room in CBLOL.

The marksman is the third casualty announced by INTZ since the end of participation in the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2022. With the championship playoffs still in progress, the team has already announced the departures of support Luan “Jockster” and North American coach Alexander ” Abaxial”.

In addition to the three who have already left, the cast includes the top Leonardo “Hidan”, a young rookie who rose from the academy team; Hunter Yan “Yampi”, who joined the organization in December 2021; and midfielder Júlio César “NOsFerus”, hired for the 2nd Split.