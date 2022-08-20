Central government accounts are expected to return to the black this year, but improvement could be one-off; understand | Keeping an eye on the budget

The improvement in Brazil’s fiscal situation already leads part of the market to project that the accounts of the central government (which includes the National Treasury, Social Security and Central Bank) will close in the dark this year. if confirmed, will be the first positive result since 2013.

The most positive scenario is evident in the Prisma Fiscal report, prepared every month by the Ministry of Economy based on analysts’ projections. In the August survey, the last one published, the forecast for this year’s primary result is a surplus of R$ 4.6 billion – in January, it was a deficit of R$ 88.7 billion.

What analysts say, however, is that the positive result predicted for 2022 may only be one-off.. For 2023, the beginning of the next government, financial institutions expect a R$30 billion leak.

“For 2023, the scenario (of public accounts) seems more difficult. We have a much worse performance projection for GDP. In 2022, the country should grow 2%, but next year, it should advance only 0.5 %”, says Luciano Sobral, chief economist at Neo Investimentos. “But more important than the number is the direction. There is a depletion of what caused the growth (in revenue) this year.”

In 2022, public accounts have been helped, above all, by a record collection. In the first semester, in values ​​adjusted for inflation, it totaled R$ 1.1 trillion, which represents a real increase of 11% in comparison with the same period last year. It was the best result since 1995, when the National Treasury’s historical series began.

The government has been able to raise more due to a combination of three factors. Are they:

economic recovery with the post-pandemic reopening and the improvement in expectations for the activity. At the beginning of the year, economists predicted that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would be practically stagnant this year. Now, they project a high of 2%;

with the post-pandemic reopening and the improvement in expectations for the activity. At the beginning of the year, economists predicted that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would be practically stagnant this year. Now, they project a high of 2%; Commodity price advance on the international scene. Brazil is a major exporter of basic products, such as soybeans and iron ore, and it benefits whenever prices for these items rise in the international market; and

on the international scene. Brazil is a major exporter of basic products, such as soybeans and iron ore, and it benefits whenever prices for these items rise in the international market; and Inflation. The value of the products increases and, consequently, the government collects more, since most of the taxes are collected as a percentage of the amount paid.

On Wednesday (17), the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI) released a report in which it upped the ante for a central government primary surplus this year. The body linked to the Federal Senate started to project a surplus of BRL 27 billion – even more optimistic than that of the Ministry of Economy’s Prisma –, compared to a previous estimate of a deficit of BRL 40.9 billion.

“Economic activity is quite resilient. In the second quarter, the result is surprising upwards, and we even revised the forecast for this year’s GDP growth from 1.4% to 2%”, says Daniel Couri, executive director of the IFI. . “And there is a possibility of anticipation of dividends, which can make this result even more positive. This is not yet in our account”, he says.

At the end of July, the special secretary of the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Esteves Colnago, said that the ministry asked federal state-owned companies to consider paying more dividends to the government in 2022 to compensate for extra expenses created in this election year.

Next year, the loss of breath of the factors that made the country collect more in 2022 make analysts return to project public accounts in the red. According to them, in addition to lower economic growth, there should be a drop in commodity prices and lower inflation.

“There is certainly a conjunctural component (in the improvement of collection) that will dissipate and that has to do with the volatility of commodity prices and the influence of inflation on collection”, says Couri.

There are also a number of uncertainties about the future of the measures adopted by the government this year – whether or not they should continue in 2023.

On the expense side, the greatest uncertainty is in relation to Auxílio Brasil. According to the original proposal, the benefit of R$ 600 will be paid until the end of this year, but both Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – leaders in the voting intention polls – have already indicated that they should maintain the amount. .

For next year, for example, the IFI still estimates a slight surplus, but this figure should be revised if the new Auxílio Brasil value is maintained.

On the revenue side, the Jair Bolsonaro government promoted a series of tax reductions – some permanent, such as the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) and the Tax on Credit, Exchange and Insurance Operations or related to Securities or Securities. (IOF), and other temporary ones, such as cutting PIS and Cofins on fuel.

Last Wednesday, however, Bolsonaro said that the government is considering including in the 2023 Budget project the extension of the tax benefit for fuels.

In other words, in practice, the first year of the next government is heading towards a picture of increased expenses and a drop in revenue.

“We are increasing spending and taking away the State’s collection capacity with these tax cuts. This is kind of counterproductive if you are serious about the idea of ​​making a surplus later on”, says Sobral, from Neo Investimentos.

