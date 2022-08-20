Chay Suede and Jade Picon together in Angra dos Reis: actor praises the former BBB’s performance in a soap opera

Chay Suede, romantic partner of Jade Picon in the soap opera “Travessia”, revealed what it’s like to work with the ex-BBB after controversy over his performance. The couple of actors recorded their first scene together this week in Angra dos Reis, in Rio de Janeiro. With that, Chay was asked by a fan about her work and gave the following answer:

“I’m really enjoying it! My Little Partner. Today was our first scene together, her first scene in life. It was really cool and special. Since the preparation we got along well. Kisses, Jadoca!”, said Chay, who will be the villain in the 9 pm plot.

Jade will debut in prime time on Globo and will play a digital influencer who will be a victim of fake news. The model has even changed her look to give life to Chiara, who will be Humberto Martins’ daughter in the work.

Jade Picon reveals Grazi Massafera’s caring attitude

Grazi and Jade will be mother and daughter in the plot that will replace “Pantanal”, the duo, who already worked out together, is strengthening their personal relationship. It is worth remembering that Massafera had a similar trajectory to the influencer and was one of the celebrities who showed support for the young woman.

“Grazi is wonderful! I already had an immense admiration for her. Our first contact was a message she sent me when she found out internally that I would have passed the test. She texted me really, really cute, and said that anything I could count on her“, said Jade, in an interview with “Hugo Gloss”.