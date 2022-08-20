Check the horoscope for all signs this weekend, August 20th and 21st

Virginia Gaia 08/19/2022 – 21:14 Share

The weekend brings accelerated thinking, but asks for reflection. It is to do a lot, but still set aside time for reflection. How to reconcile all this? Well, heaven gives a little help, with the waning moon transiting through the multifaceted sign of Gemini. It’s time to exchange, listen, communicate and learn!

In fact, how about taking a chance on new experiences? Strong emotions are favored, especially this Saturday, the 20th, when Mars also enters Gemini, manifesting all its impetus in the lullaby of this Mutable sign of the Air element. Thus, the red planet – ruler of war, conquest, action and desire – will manifest all its strength to launch new ideas.

In astrology, when a planet passes through a particular sign, the subjects it rules take on the symbolic form of that point in the zodiac. To be more practical, we can summarize this concept as if the planets pointed to the “what” and the signs were the arena in which the “how” of the narrative of our life experiences is developed. By carrying various myths and stories, with the function of demarcating the passage of time through the movement of the stars, astrology creates a celestial mirror for everyday life here in Earth.

Mars takes about 22 months to pass through all 12 zodiac signs. However, its time of permanence in the same sign extends considerably when it stays retrograde. And that’s what will happen on this Gemini journey. The astrology warrior will be retrograde from October 30th and then will only resume direct movement in January 2023. That is, starting this Saturday, we will have a second semester with ideas boiling and debates of the most heated. And lots of ideas coming and going, with speed and force.

That’s why it’s worth taking this weekend, taking advantage of the Gemini Waning Moon, to organize your ideas and realize how important it is to calm down before you start talking in a rush. And it is necessary to remember that, on Sunday, the 21st, Mercury arrives at the exact point of an opposition with Neptune, asking for more practicality and health. So ask yourself: to what extent should we pay the price of compromising our mental health in discussions with people who are not willing to change their mind?

Finally, at the end of Sunday night, when we are already waiting for Monday, the 22nd, the Waning Moon enters the emotional sign of Cancer. In this way, the astral seems to spread the message that action and war with ideas, only if it is for learning and exchange. Because, in the end, what we really need most is intimate well-being!

Watch: the Waning Moon proceeds gradually with less illumination each day, also reaching the sky later and later. With about 30% of the body illuminated, at dawn from Saturday to Sunday, it ascends to the East only after 2 am on Sunday, the 21st. Taurus constellationthe queen of the night will be next to El Naththe star Beta of this stellar set, and also in the same longitude of Bellatrixthe star gamma gives Orion constellationto the south, and from chapelthe star Alpha gives constellation of Auriga, at North. At dawn from Sunday to Monday, the 22nd, our natural satellite will be with just over 20% of illumination, ascending to the East only after 3 am. Amid constellation of geminishe will be next to I proposedthe star stage of this star cluster.

Aries: Control your impulses, Aries. It is good to be careful with words and with the desire to speak the truth to people. Invest in intellectual pursuits.

Bull: Be aware of your surroundings and have a sense of priority, Taurus. It is critical that you avoid dispersion and keep your mind in balance.

Twins: You are full of energy and ability to conquer, Gemini. So beware of excesses.

Cancer: the astral asks for more self-care and attention to your energy level, Cancer. Keep calm and try to get plenty of rest.

Lion: be with the most varied people, but be sure to pay attention to the details and actions of others, Leo. It’s time to take a deep breath and see who you can count on.

Virgin: be more autonomous, Virgo. It’s time to think about where you want to go, looking for your space with more intelligence and promptness.

Lb: listen to people more before you say what you think, Libra. You can have independence of thought without seeming to want to impose your ideas.

Scorpion: Take it easy, Scorpio. The weekend promises to be hectic, but you need to know how to take care of yourself. Invest in reading and knowledge.

Sagittarius: it is important to know how to speak without, however, touching on controversial topics, Sagittarius. Be with whom you can really trust.

Capricorn: Be careful not to want to do a thousand things and end up isolating yourself, Capricorn. Make time to be with the people you care about.

Aquarium: take care of yourself and your health, Aquarius. The moment favors healthy habits and everything that can make your life more practical.

Fish: the weekend favors family activities and programs with the children, if any. Anyway, invest in playful and fun activities.