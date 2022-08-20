Check the results of Quina 5928 and Lotomania 2354 this Friday (19/8)

08/19/2022

posted on 08/19/2022 19:59 / updated on 08/19/2022 20:33

Caixa Econômica Federal will draw, on the night of this Friday (19/8), four lotteries: contests 5928 from Quina, 2354 from Lotomania, 2603 from Lotofácil and 285 from Super Sete. The draw is held at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 1.3 million, had the following numbers drawn: 54-62-66-74-75.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.


(photo: Box / reproduction)

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 250 thousand, the Super Seven presented the following numbers:

Column 1: 6
Column 2: 6
Column 3: 7
Column 4: 2
Column 5: 9
Column 6: 3
Column 7: 4


(photo: Box / reproduction)

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 4.8 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers:
09-13-21-28-29-34-40-41-43-50-59-67-70-74-82-85-88-90-95-98.


(photo: reproduction)

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result:
02-03-05-07-09-10-11-13-15-17-19-20-21-24-25


(photo: reproduction)

