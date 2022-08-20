Childhood doll seals peace between Flora and Donatela, the two embrace and the villain believes: “Did you still have her?”

In The favorite, Donatela (Claudia Raia) will take advantage of the fixing of Flora (Patricia Pillar) for her to put her plan into action. With this, the ex-dondoca hopes to unmask the bitch and, thus, be able to prove that she is innocent of Salvatore’s death.

At first, Donatela will have the idea of ​​taking a childhood doll to move Flora: “I remember the day Pedro gave me this doll. He gave this one to me and another one to Flora. Hers was beautiful, blond hair, green eyes. One was no better than the other. They were just different. But she didn’t conform. She wanted this one, mine. She fought, she kicked. And that’s how it was all my life.” she will say to Zé Bob (Carmo Dalla Vecchia).

Later, at the ranch, Flora runs into Donatela. “I’m back, Flora. I came to take care of you, my little sister…”will warn the brunette already showing the doll: “Mary Balinha? Did you still have her?”will ask the character of Patricia Pillar, delighted. “I came to apologize to you, to say I love you”, the dondoca will speak.

See also: Summary of the novel A Favorita

Flora will be very emotional and will question her sister about the gift. Donatela will say that she has no ulterior motives. The criminal, however, will be a little apprehensive, but childhood memories will make her let her guard down and give her a hug.

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.