China continues to promote incursions into Taiwan’s air zone

China’s aircraft and warships continue to carry out military activities around Taiwan, the defense Ministry this Saturday the 20th.

According to the agency, 17 aircraft and five ships were detected around the island. Four fighter jets crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait, which in normal times acts as an unofficial barrier between the two sides.

Yesterday, the US ambassador to the Asian country, Nicholas Burns, said that China needs to convince the rest of the world that it is not an “agent of instability” and that it will act peacefully in the Taiwan Strait.

China declared on Aug. 10 that it had “completed tasks” around Taiwan, in a signal that it could end the war exercises. Still, the country said it would continue to carry out “regular patrols”.

at the beginning of the week, the Chinese promoted the incursion of 22 planes in areas around the island. The invasions coincided with the arrival of a delegation of US congressmen who met with representatives of the Taiwanese government. The congressmen’s trip came 12 days after the visit of Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the United States Congress.