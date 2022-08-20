Claudia Jimenez dies in Rio at age 63 | Rio de Janeiro

Actress Claudia Jimenez died early this Saturday morning (20), in Rio, at the age of 63.

the interpreter of Dona Cacildathe “Escolinha do Professor Raimundo”, and Edileuzafrom “Sai de Baixo”, was hospitalized at Hospital Samaritano, in Botafogo, in the South Zone.

Until the last update of this report, the cause of death had not been disclosed.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

1 of 2 Actress Cláudia Jimenez, in a file photo — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks Actress Cláudia Jimenez, in a file photo — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks

Cancer and heart operations

In 1986, Claudia went to the doctor for a cure for a persistent cough and discovered she had cancer, a malignant tumor in the mediastinumbehind the heart. It came to be disillusioned. The diagnosis was not fulfilled, and the actress was cured of the disease.

The radiotherapy sessions, however, caused him another health problem. Doctors believe that treatment may have affected heart tissueswhich forced her to do at least three surgeries in the following years.

2 of 2 Actress Claudia Jimenez in an interview with Fantástico in 2014 — Photo: Globo Actress Claudia Jimenez in an interview with Fantástico in 2014 — Photo: Globo

The first was in 1999, to have five bypasses; the second, in 2012, to replace the aortic valve with a synthetic one; and the third, in 2014, to put in a pacemaker.

“When I tell my doctor: ‘Oh, damn radiotherapy!’. Then he says: ‘But if it wasn’t for her, you’d have been up there for a long time, right?’. And it’s true, I mean, we always have to thank you instead of complaining”, said Claudia, in an interview with “Fantástico” in 2014, months after the operation.

“Maturity makes you look nicer. Sometimes I realize that, internally, I’m not cool, I go looking for something that makes me feel cool. There are people who say to me: ‘Oh, how fragile you are’. I say, ‘Fragile? I am the strongest person I know‘. They come close to me and say: ‘Let’s change aortic valve’. I say, ‘Okay, let’s go’. ‘Let’s do five bypasses’. ‘Okay, let’s go’. ‘Place the pacemaker’. ‘OK’. I will do anything to stay here”, he stated.

Claudia Jimenez is back in the studios after another heart surgery

Daughter of a tango singer and traveling salesman and a coconut candy wrapper, Claudia Maria Patitucci Jimenez was born in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, in 1958.

She took the Normal Course, specializing in nursery and kindergarten, and already in her youth she dedicated herself to amateur theater.

“I was always a clown, always. At the nun’s school, they paid me a chocolate, candy so I wouldn’t miss going to religion class, because when I went it was just fun”, she said.

Her debut in professional theater was in 1978, in the play “Opera do Malandro”, by Chico Buarque, in which the prostitute played Mimi Bibelot.

It was director Mauricio Sherman who took her to TV Globo. In the 1980s, Claudia participated in the opening of the program “Viva o Gordo”, by Jô Soares, and gave life to the insatiable Puritywife of Apollo, of the staff “I still die from it!”, in “Chico City”. “Purity only thought about having sex”, recalled Claudia, in an interview with “Folha de S.Paulo”.

From 1990 onwards, Claudia Jimenez played the outspoken and prominent Dona Cacilda, one of the students of the “Escolinha do Professor Raimundo”, with the “professor” Chico Anysio. With Cacilda, she emblazoned another slogan: “Beijinho, beijinho, pau, pau”.

Cacilda, Claudia recalled in 2014, she keeps in her heart. “It wasn’t even for the character, but for what I lived in there. It’s been six years of laughter”, he highlighted.