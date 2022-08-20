Claudia Jimenez underwent radiation therapy and three heart surgeries

Claudia Jimenez, who died today at the age of 63, defined herself as a “warrior” when commenting on the health problems she faced throughout her life, which included three heart surgeries and a treatment for chest cancer.

In 2014, on the eve of the launch of the series “Sexo e as Negas”, written by Miguel Falabella, the comedian insisted on extolling her strength in the face of diagnoses and the change in life habits months after the last intervention, for the placement of a pacemaker, stating that she would “do anything” to stay alive.

“I thought, ‘Gee, now a pacemaker, that means my heart isn’t going alone’. It made me a little sad, but then I started having fun. Sometimes I’d walk into a store and the business bleeped: ‘pi, pi, pi’ and I said: ‘I’m not stealing anything, it’s the pacemaker’. Before coming here I had to ask my doctor if this microphone interfered with the pacemaker, and he said no, that I can use it at will”, said Jimenez, without losing his good humor, in an interview with Fantástico.

“Sometimes I realize that internally I’m not cool, so I go looking for something. I’ve heard people say to me: ‘Oh, but you’re so fragile’. Fragile? I’m the strongest person I know, I’m a warrior. I’ll do anything to stay here”, she continued.

The actress had the first heart surgery in 1999, to place five bypasses, and the second in 2012, to replace the aortic valve with a synthetic one. But, according to the TV Globo program, doctors suspected that the origin of the problems could be the radiotherapy to which Cláudia underwent in 1986, to treat cancer in the chest.

According to the theory of health professionals, the treatment may have affected the tissues of the organ.

“I tell my doctor: ‘Oh, damn radiotherapy. Then he says: ‘But if it wasn’t for her, you’d already be up there for a long time’. And it’s true, I mean, we always have to thank you instead of complaining. “, said the actress, who went on to follow up with a nutritionist and practice water aerobics after the heart interventions.

In her training in the water, she was accompanied by Stella Torreão, with whom she was married from 1998 to 2008 and who, according to the actress, became a great friend.

“The nutritionist helped me to eat right now and I do water aerobics, which for me has been wonderful, with Stella, who is my soulmate. We were married ten years and I feel like it was the first time I loved and the first time that I felt loved. Now that we have become sisters, love never ends, it’s something that only increases”, said the artist who, despite saying she is open to a new love, highlighted her commitment to work and the desire to return to the theater.

“There are some crowns there, but they want to go to a house in the forest, with a wood oven, and that’s not what I want now, I want to do theater”.