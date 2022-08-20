Claudia Jimenez’s ex-boyfriend, actor Rodrigo Phavanello opens his heart and mourns the death of the actress: “My angel”

Actor and presenter Rodrigo Phavanello used social media to pay tribute to actress Cláudia Jimenez, who died this Saturday (20) in Rio de Janeiro. He mourned the death of his ex-partner. The two dated for a few months in 2008, and even after the breakup, they kept in touch.

In the text, the actor commented that the actress is one of the people he most enjoyed meeting: “Fatty you came to this Earth and became one of the most incredible human beings I’ve ever met! You wonderfully fulfilled your mission bringing your joy and making us laugh! And there’s a phrase you always said to me”, he said.

Rodrigo also wrote that the ex-companion became an angel: “Nobody is normal looking closely. I’m sure that was your verdict on this passage here! Now you’ve become an Angel! My deep feelings to the whole family that she I loved it so much!” he commented.

At the time the pair were dating, Rodrigo was 32 years old and Claudia was 50. The actor met Claudia in 2007 on the backstage of the soap opera “Sete Pecados” (TV Globo). They started the relationship during the recordings of the soap opera. In the plot, she played Anja Custodia.