Claudia Jimenez’s ex: ‘You fulfilled your mission’

Claudia Jimenez was married to the personal trainer Stella Torreão between 1998 and 2008. After the end of the relationship, they maintained their friendship and always remained close. Claudia and Stella shared society in an academy in the south of Rio. “I often say that our separation did not work out. She is so in my life, and I in hers, that the only part we don’t live is the erotic”, Claudia told in an interview in 2018. On another occasion, the actress commented on relationships with women. “Stella was not the first. I had already dated others. It’s just that they are known people, and I can’t name names so as not to expose them. But these I only dated.”

Always discreet, she was less reserved when she took up a relationship with the actor. Rodrigo Phavanellofrom April to October 2008. He paid the following tribute to the actress: “Fatty, you came to this Earth and became one of the most amazing human beings I’ve ever met! You wonderfully fulfilled your mission bringing your joy and making us laugh! And there’s a phrase you always said to me: No one is normal looking closely! I’m sure that was your verdict on this passage here! Rest in peace, my Anja! My deepest condolences to the entire family she loved so much!”

in an interview on YouTube, Rodrigo talked about the time he dated the actress. At the time, Rodrigo was 32 years old and Claudia was 50. “She has always had relationships with women, always, her whole life. I think I was her first man. I was extremely in love with her.”