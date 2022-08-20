Controversial Ads Fast Food Chains Would Like To Forget

Some companies have gone through certain unpleasant situations because of their commercials. Situations that still circulate on the internet today. Given this, it is super important that the productions of advertisements are thought out before they can harm you when they are made available to the public. See ads that caused controversy.

The consequences of a poorly produced commercial can directly affect the marketing of a company’s products or services, especially if they are not of good quality but result in a low percentage of sales. Check out some situations that were real and harmed some brands.

Meet some serious examples

1. Buguer king and its “Moldy Whopper” hamburger

One of the best known is Burger King, more specifically in production of a commercial about a launch of their “Moldy Whopper” hamburger. The intention was to show that its ingredients were natural and that, over time, they decompose. However, the plan backfired and made people give up consuming the product.

2. Carl’s Jr. “Border Ball”

Another example was the company Carl’s Jr. They wanted to advertise their Tex-Mex product. The titled name of the product is “Border Ball”. The way chosen to publicize it was seen by many clients as a way of objectifying the female body, as women appear half-naked and spraying water on their bodies to attract attention.

Also in this ad, the men present in the commercial stare at women with an evil and lewd look, something that often makes real-life women uncomfortable, especially by making various situations very inconvenient. The consequences were the same: sales dropped and customers criticized the commercial a lot until they took it off the air.

Thinking about the consequences of these examples, it is important to emphasize the importance of being careful with production and ideas for advertisements. You need to think about how people can understand commercials.

3. McDonald’s “Dead Father” commercial

In 2017 it was ran an advertisement in the United Kingdom of the famous fast food chain, McDonald’s. In an attempt to sell fast food and at the same time touch the hearts of viewers, the famous food chain debuted a commercial where a boy asks his mother about his father who had passed away, then the two head to McDonald’s and they order a fish sandwich – their father’s favorite.

But the public didn’t like the way they tried to capitalize on the pain of grief as a way to sell hamburgers. After the controversy, the fast food chain pulled the ad from the air.