Cooking gas skyrockets in 12 months and is among the budget villains

The average price of cooking gas in Brazil is R$ 111.75. The data are from the latest survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). The high price paid for the 13-kilogram cylinder makes gas one of the main villains in the household budget.

In the last 12 months, piped gas rose by 26.29% and cylinders by 21.36%. It is a increase higher than the inflation accumulated in the same period, which was 10.07%. For this reason, many families without access to government benefits – such as gas vouchers – are feeling in their pockets how this expense is becoming increasingly heavy.

House budget villains

Among the villains of the family budget are food and, once again, the cylinder. With the end of the water scarcity tariff flag in April this year, electricity bills gave a little more relief to many Brazilians. The drop was 10.77%.

On the other hand, the price of gas remains a general problem. According to Petrobras, the composition of the product values ​​is done as follows:

40.2% – distribution and Resale;

10.6% – ICMS;

49.2% – share of Petrobras.

The consumer finds it difficult to find ways to save money. There are those who bet on faster baths and the exchange of gas items for electric ones, for example, to reduce expenses with the product when cooking.

The difference is already being felt by the commerce. According to data from the National Union of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Distributors (Sindigás), cylinder sales fell by 4% from January to July this year.

With the payment of the benefit of the gas allowance, about 5.6 million families are able to get help to relieve the pressure that constant spending has left on citizens’ shoulders. The beneficiaries of the program will receive the amount of R$ 110 for the month of August. The dates follow the same as the Auxílio Brasil deposits.