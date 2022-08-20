Corinthians ends its preparation to face Fortaleza in the Brazilian; see possible team

On Saturday morning, Corinthians ended the preparation to face Fortaleza for the Brasileirão 2022. The alvinegra team visits the opponent this Sunday, at 18:00, at Arena Castelão, in the capital of Ceará.

This morning, the players started their activities at CT Joaquim Grava with a warm-up. Afterwards, a reduced field possession activity was performed. Coach Vítor Pereira also organized a tactical training to face the CT and focused on offensive and defensive balls. The group also repeated submissions at the end of the activity.

Also this Saturday it was possible to see another novelty in the cast of Timão. Léo Natel, who returned from loan in the middle of the year, appeared in the club’s records of activity. In addition, the striker was also included in the advisory material, now wearing the number 38 shirt.

A possible lineup for this Sunday has: Cassius; Fagner, Bruno Méndez, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Cantillo, Roni and Giuliano; Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Júnior Moraes.

The Corinthians fans will travel this Saturday to Fortaleza, where they will face off against the hosts. The group will be concentrated until the exit to the stadium. Corinthians is third in the Brasileirão, with 39 points. Fortaleza is in 15th, with 24, and comes from a recent elimination in the Copa do Brasil.

