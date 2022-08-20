Corinthians fans are ambushed by So-Paulinos in a base game

Corinthians entered the field for Paulistão Sub-15 against Botafogo de São Paulo this Saturday morning. During the second half of the game, there was a confusion in the stands of Complexo Esportivo Olé Brasil, in Ribeirão Preto.

At ten minutes into the second half, the transmission made by TV Botafogo recorded a run in the stands of the stadium. The narrator highlighted that it was an ambush made by São Paulo fans, who would accompany the next game, between Botafogo and São Paulo, by Paulistão Sub-17.

The narrator of the match stated that São Paulo fans entered with iron bars to attack Corinthians fans. There, according to the broadcast, were families with women and children. Also according to the narrator, a father from Corinthians, who was holding a child, asked them not to hit his son.

Corinthians fans ran to protect themselves and the match was paralyzed – some of them even entered the field. Many opposing fans had hoods over their faces so as not to be identified.

It was possible to see the Police present at the scene trying to suppress the action, but the Corinthians had already dispersed. The TV Botafogo report said he had heard “aqui é Independente” (organized São Paulo fans) at the time of the ambush.

There are still no reports of injuries at the scene. Police officers who were in the stadium managed to seize about four iron bars. The PM helicopter flew over the surroundings to pick up the São Paulo fans who fled by car.

In time: the match was stopped for more than ten minutes and was resumed later. On the field, Corinthians won the game 1-0, with a goal from Kauã. The goal was scored after the ambush suffered by the crowd.

