Coritiba seeks reaction against Fluminense in the Brasileirão and bets on Guto Ferreira’s debut | coritiba

The match marks the debut of coach Guto Ferreira in front of Coxa. The commander arrived at the club after Gustavo Morínigo was fired from his position and the team accumulated three consecutive defeats in the competition.

Right away, the coach will have the mission to improve Alviverde’s performance away from Curitiba. The team has the worst campaign with visitors and is the only team that has not won away. The performance is 6.67% in 10 games.

Read too:

Muralha feels discomfort in the last training and lacks Coritiba

Coritiba goes back and reinstates Neilton to the squad

1 of 2 Training Coritiba — Photo: Guilherme Griebeler / Coritiba Training Coritiba — Photo: Guilherme Griebeler / Coritiba

With four days of preparation, the coach has already tried to put his way of playing in Coritiba. One of the tests carried out was to use the lateral Egídio as a winger, open on the left side. With that, Guilherme Biro is the option on the side.

At the last minute, goalkeeper Alex Muralha felt uncomfortable and was left out of the trip. Rafael William will receive another chance at the Alviverde goal.

Exchanges also happen in the defensive system. Not counting Henrique, injured, and Luciano Castán, suspended, Guillermo and Marcio Silva should form the defense duo.

With Willian Farias suspended, Bernardo is the most quoted in midfield. By his side, he will have Val, who was not being used by the other coaching staff. His last match was against Cuiabá, on July 25. Jesús Trindade completes the trio.

Fabrício Daniel was tested as an attacking midfielder and winger. The expectation is that he will appear alongside Egídio and Léo Gamalho in the attack. José Hugo leaves the formation, while Manga returns from suspension and starts on the bench.

A likely Coritiba is Rafael William; Matheus Alexandre, Guillermo, Marcio Silva and Guilherme Biro; Bernardo, Val and Jesús Trindade; Egídio, Fabricio Daniel and Léo Gamalho.

See what’s new from Coritiba on Twitter

Follow GE/PR on Facebook

With 22 points, Coritiba is in 18th place and is looking to get out of the relegation zone. The distance to Cuiabá, first outside the ZR, is one point.

Fluminense x coritiba : 20/08, Saturday, 19h – Maracanã (Brazilian)

coritiba x Avai: 27/08, Saturday, 16:30 – Couto Pereira (Brazilian)

America-MG x coritiba: 09/03, Saturday, 20:30 – Independence (Brazilian)