Credit of up to BRL 3,500 released by Caixa for low-income people

The fact is that much has already been said about the new Brazilian service to support micro and small companies. Sebrae, in partnership with Caixa Econômica Federal, is aiming to release up to R$ 60 billion in microcredit to citizens living in low-income situations at the moment.

This agreement was officially signed by Daniela Marques, the new president of the state-owned company, who came to replace Pedro Guimarães, the former president who left office because of some complaints.

This novelty will allow people to contract credit lines of up to R$3,500, as long as they comply with some specific rules that prove who are even low-income. This measure comes at the same time that the government’s proposal, called SIM Digital, is in the working phase. SIM Digital is nothing more than a microcredit simplification program for entrepreneurs.

The text of the program has already been approved by the Senate and should only be the beginning of a new phase of financial policies aimed exclusively at certain groups, such as MEIs and women. With this new management, they will also get some exclusive credit offers for those who live in specific situations.

Something that will be further worked on by the government.

Not only that: the bank will also become the main intermediary for loans made by Sebrae to the Guarantee Fund for Micro and Small Enterprises (Fampe). And speaking of which, it’s important remember that to apply for credits, the person needs to perform some type of productive activity, that is, offer a service. It can be urban or rural, individual or collective.

A good example of such work is those who act as MEI. Women who are the sole breadwinners of the household will also be able to participate, as half of the credit is destined for them. In order for a MEI to participate, its annual billing can be a maximum of R$ 81 thousand. On the other hand, for those who are owners of a small open company, the invoicing limit it has to be R$ 4.8 million per year.

For individuals, the maximum credit line allowed is R$1,500, while the MEI has access to a maximum amount of R$3,500. In addition, there is also the possibility that the company that takes the credit commits to collect Social Security contributions. In this case, Caixa will review the borrower’s documentation.

With all that said, we warn you that the first loans of the new credit line are expected to be taking place by November.