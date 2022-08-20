D-Day of polio vaccination takes place this Saturday (20)

posted on 08/19/2022 16:02 / updated on 08/19/2022 16:07



(credit: Geovana Albuquerque/Agência Saúde DF)

The “D-Day” of the National Vaccination Campaign against Poliomyelitis and Multivaccination takes place this Saturday (20/8). The mobilization seeks to achieve vaccination coverage equal to or greater than 95% for polio in the age group from 1 to 5 years, in addition to reducing the number of unvaccinated among children and adolescents under 15 years of age. The doses will be available in all Basic Health Units (UBSs).

The campaign, carried out until September 9, aims to increase the number of children protected against vaccine-preventable diseases. The Ministry of Health highlights the need for high vaccination coverage so that eradicated diseases, such as polio, do not have records again in the country.





Also according to the folder, the multi-vaccination campaign is an opportunity to update the portfolio, with vaccines that are within the calendar, such as yellow fever, MMR (measles, mumps and rubella), pneumococcal and rotavirus.

“Updating the vaccination status increases protection against vaccine-preventable diseases, preventing outbreaks and hospitalizations, sequelae, rehabilitation treatments and deaths. National mobilization is a strategy adopted by the Ministry of Health, carried out successfully since 1980”, the ministry recalled.

Vaccines available

Despite the national mobilization taking place this Saturday, states and municipalities have the autonomy to set additional dates.

Vaccines available are: Hepatitis A and B, Penta (DTP/Hib/Hep B), Pneumococcal 10 valent, VIP (Inactivated Poliomyelitis Vaccine), HRV (Human Rotavirus Vaccine), Meningococcal C (conjugate), OPV (Oral Polio Vaccine) , Yellow Fever, MMR (Measles, Rubella, Mumps), Viral Tetra (Measles, Rubella, Mumps, Chickenpox), DTP (triple bacterial), Chickenpox and quadrivalent HPV (Human Papillomavirus).

The infantile paralysis vaccine is given in two different formats: injectable and in drops. Inactivated Poliomyelitis Vaccination (VIP) is a trivalent immunization injectable in three doses applied to babies aged 2 months to 6 months. In addition to a booster dose at age 4.

1st dose — 2 month old babies

2nd dose — 4 month old babies

3rd dose — 6 month old babies

The oral polio vaccine (OPV) is considered a booster of the two-dose primary regimen for children.

1st dose — children from 15 months

2nd dose — children from 4 years

*Intern under the supervision of Andreia Castro