Daronco pulls the line and arbitration salary in Brazil is ‘leaked’ on the web

It is worth noting that the amount received as a referee varies according to the competition and importance of the competition.

The refereeing of national football has become the target of criticism and controversy in recent weeks that resulted in complaints at the CBF and in the suspension of some professionals for mistakes that harmed teams during confrontations. It is worth mentioning that the referees are not yet professionalized and, because of that, they need another profession.

Because of this, they end up using mobility to supplement income. According to information from the portal “Super Sports”, while players receive salary, judges only receive per match played. But, the values ​​vary according to the classification: FIFA, CBF and basic framework. Emphasizing that those who are part of the international staff are the professionals considered elite, who receive the highest salaries and can work in the world Cup. However, something worth mentioning is that the values ​​vary according to each competition.

Therefore, the base salary of a Brazilian soccer referee varies between BRL 2 thousand to BRL 4.2 thousand per match played, but the variation is according to the series in which they work, being lower in the B, C and D, compared to first division. In relation to international competitions, such as Liberatorsthe average per game is BRL 6 thousand.

Anderson Daronco and Raphael Claus are among the best judges of the current season, but for that they went through a process: college of PE or arbitration course after finishing high school, in addition to not having physical or cardiological restrictions.