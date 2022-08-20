Datafolha: democracy is the best form of government for 75% of people | Election poll

A Datafolha poll released this Friday (19) evaluated the opinion of Brazilians on the best form of government: “democracy”, “dictatorship” or “whatever”.

The survey showed that 75% of Brazilians believe that democracy is always better than any other form of government, against 7% who think that dictatorship is better in certain circumstances. For 12%, it doesn’t matter whether the government is a democracy or a dictatorship.

According to the survey, the index of support for democracy returns to the highest level since 1989, the beginning of the historical series. The dictatorship’s defense rate in certain circumstances is also the lowest since 1989.

The institute also asked what the chance of a new dictatorship in Brazil is. For 49% of respondents, there is “no chance”. Already 25% responded that “yes, there is a little chance”. Another 20% stated that “yes, there is a lot of chance”. Those who did not know were 7%.

The survey heard 5,744 people in 281 municipalities from August 16 to 18. The margin of error is plus or minus two points.

Datafolha: support for democracy returns to the highest level

The survey also points out that voters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) are divided between 77% support democracy, 10% whatever, 9% support the dictatorship in some circumstances and 3% do not know.

The voters of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) are divided between 74% who consider democracy better, 13% who think it doesn’t matter, 6% who defend the dictatorship in some circumstances and 6% who don’t know.

The research also points out: