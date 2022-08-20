Demi Lovato releases Holy Fvck album and promises surprise at Rock in Rio

Demi Lovato is officially back. Four years after an overdose that almost took her life, on July 24, 2018, the singer is going on tour with her new album, “Holy Fvck”, which she releases today.

Brazil will be the first country to receive a show from the new tour after the release of the record. Demi has already made two previous performances in the United States, a kind of warm-up for what will live here.

In her eighth visit to Brazil (she has been here in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017), São Paulo (30 and 31/8), Belo Horizonte (2/9) and Rio de Janeiro will receive the singer. In Rio, Demi should play one of the most important shows of her career: her debut at Rock in Rio on September 4, for an estimated audience of 100,000 people.

“First and foremost, I am so grateful to my Brazilian fans. Their support means the world to me”, says Demi Lovato in an interview with splash (watch the chat in the video above).

The Brazilian audience represents the “lovatics” very well. Proof of this is that “Substance”, a song released as a single in July, a month before the album, was played more here than in any other country in the world on streaming, including the United States, the country where the singer was born.

There are those who dare to say that Demi is more loved in Brazil than anywhere else in the world, which makes the singer always bring her tours here. At the debut shows of “Holy Fvck”, in the United States, it was possible to see the green and yellow flag in the audience.

“The passion they [brasileiros] demonstrate with my songs, at my shows, is something I can never express how grateful I am.”

Demi Lovato Experiences Rock’n’Roll Phase On New Album ‘Holy Fvck’ Image: Disclosure

Demi never hid her pain and problems in the lyrics of her songs. In “Holy Fvck”, an album in which she bets more on rock than pop, she asks for help, speaks openly about her addiction to alcohol and drugs, her near death in 2018, love crises, among other issues that she has never hidden from her. public.

For Demi, this is one of the points that brings her closer to Brazilians, known as a welcoming people.

“I believe what connects me to Brazilian fans is total honesty and the way they react to my music, as well as passion. I’m a very passionate person, and that connects us,” he admits.

One single subject that Demi Lovato’s team asked to be left out of the interview is the issue of pronouns, something the singer still doesn’t feel comfortable talking about.

In May of last year, Demi revealed that she identified as a non-binary person and started to be addressed by neutral pronouns. Less than a year later, in April 2022, she announced that she would accept being called by female pronouns again.

Despite accepting the female pronouns, this does not mean that she is no longer a non-binary person, as the neutral pronouns also remain in her Instagram bio.