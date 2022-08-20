Diogo Nogueira’s ex reveals if they keep in touch with Paolla Oliveira, current samba artist: “I never spoke again”

Diogo Nogueira and Paola Oliveira form one of the hottest couples in the entertainment world. The lovebirds are always seen on different occasions and are always in the news of the main vehicles in the country. Since they announced the relationship, fans have been eager to know if the global has a good relationship with the sambista’s ex.

This Friday (19), Milena RochaNogueira’s former partner, confessed that the marriage between the two did not end in a friendly way and that she does not maintain contact with the singer or with paola. It is worth remembering that he and Rocha are parents of David, 16 years old. The confession was made during a question box on personal Instagram.

When asked if she had contact with the voice of “Foot on the sand,” the girl replied, “No, I never spoke again,” she said. In addition, Milena made it clear that she does not have to deal with the actress of “face and courage”. “I do not speak [com ela]. She no longer spoke before, when she was married. So there’s no need to talk now. I have nothing to say, nothing“, said.

It is worth mentioning that recently, paola opened the game about freezing eggs and spoke openly about the desire to be a mother. “Motherhood is part of my future. I did the egg freezing because I would like to have the choice, the possibility. So being an option, I can choose and motherhood is here“, he explained.