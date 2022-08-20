Doctors thought it was reflux, but he discovered rare lung cancer – 08/20/2022

“You smoke?” is one of the questions that retired businessman Renato Astur, 60, has received the most since he was diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2019. This was also the first question he heard from doctors when he sought help at the time, after feeling a cough drought that persisted for weeks.

The doubt of people and health professionals did not arise for nothing: the consumption of tobacco derivatives, such as cigarettes, is related to about 85% of cases of this type of tumor, according to data from Inca (National Cancer Institute). But the disease can also affect non-smokers — as happened with Renato.

The sportsman was mistakenly diagnosed with gastroesophageal reflux before receiving the news that he had cancer caused by a rare genetic mutation, the most effective treatment for which arrived in Brazil about two years after his diagnosis. Next, learn about his story.

“I’ve always been very involved in sports, but I started training even when I was 40 years old. I went to the gym every day, about an hour a day, rode a bike and also participated in triathlon events. I’ve never smoked.

At the age of 57, in August 2019, I was diagnosed with lung cancer. It all started with a persistent dry cough, along with a clearing of the throat. I went to several doctors, ENT, gastro, did tests. Nothing was found.

After an endoscopy, the gastro said I had reflux. He prescribed me a three-month course of treatment. I took the meds and even raised the head of my bed so that it was more inclined, but the cough continued.

All the doctors said it was reflux. As I always exercised and never smoked, no thought that could be a lung problem. The first question they asked was: ‘Do you smoke?’.

Renato Astur, 60, was diagnosed with rare lung cancer in August 2019 Image: Personal archive

So, I decided to go back to the hospital. I was referred for a CT scan. I already had the habit of taking the exam every two years, because I have a protrusion in my spine. The difference is that the person taking the exam had never left that glass room to come and talk to me. This time it came out.

The girl asked me why I was there. I said that I had received a referral from the doctor and asked: ‘Why, was there a problem?’. She said: ‘You will speak directly to the pulmonologist’. I found it strange.

In the office, pneumo put the exam on the computer and turned the screen to me. ‘What are these white dots, doctor?’, I asked. She said, ‘Apparently this is a tumor.’

“My first reaction was shock.

I thought it’s not possible, I’ve always been a sporty guy, I’ve never smoked in my life. How can this happen? Then I understood that lung cancer can happen to anyone. People who don’t smoke can also get cancer.

My case was clinical: the tumor was already in both lungs, at a very advanced stage and with metastasis in other organs, including the spine. The biopsy showed that the cancer had been caused by a mutation in the exon-20 [entenda mais abaixo].

I spent seven months using a drug intended for patients who have lung cancer caused by another mutation, because in 2019 there was still no specific drug for mine. I also had chemo and radiation, as well as immunotherapy. About eight months ago, I started treatment with a targeted therapy. The nodes I had near my belly and on my left collarbone disappeared. In the lung there is still, but much less than before.

Collection of medals by Renato Astur, sportsman and non-smoker who was diagnosed with rare lung cancer Image: Personal archive

I lead a normal life, I just can’t do sports with the same intensity as before. What I do today is walk 2 km a day and sometimes ride a bike on flat land.

Target therapy is giving me stability, I could live like this for the rest of my life. But I know that it has a deadline and that the tendency is for the tumor to react, change and the medicine is no longer effective. But my hope is that, with time, other medicines will emerge, as they have, and I can continue the treatment.

Cancer made me start to see life differently. It sounds a little corny, but it’s true. I was never very religious, but I was always very spiritual. I think that in life everything is borrowed. It’s no use getting attached to material things, because one day you won’t be here anymore.

I even wrote a book: ‘Eu Não Smoke’, whose money raised from sales will go to GRAAC (Support Group for Adolescents and Children with Cancer). There I tell my story, I show that people who do not smoke can also have cancer and I get the idea that having cancer is synonymous with death. Today, if there is no solution for some cases, at least there is treatment.

Doctors say that I have a survival rate with the medication, but if you stop to think about it, everyone survives: you could be crossing the street, a truck runs over you and you die. Nobody knows when they’re going to die.”

Cycling was one of Astur’s favorite activities before he was diagnosed with lung cancer – today, he hasn’t given up the habit, but he avoids the slopes. Image: Personal archive

Lung cancer in non-smokers

Lung cancers caused and not caused by direct smoking are not the same. The genes that mutate in each case, for example, are different. Mutations in the EGFR gene, in the case of Renato, are the most common among non-smokers.

“We don’t know exactly why these mutations happen,” says William Nassib William Junior, medical director of oncology and hematology at Beneficência Portuguesa in São Paulo. “This is an area of ​​extensive investigation, but we still haven’t had a very adequate answer from science as to why some patients, even without having ever smoked, will develop this type of mutation,” he explains.

According to official Inca statistics, about 30,000 annual cases of lung cancer are diagnosed every year in Brazil. Most of them are associated with cigarette consumption: therefore, the best way to prevent the tumor is not to smoke. The official body also estimates that 10% are not caused by direct smoking. Being a passive smoker (breathing in other people’s cigarette smoke), inhaling toxic gases such as radon (released from the ground in mineral-rich regions), and exposing yourself to environmental pollution also increase the risk.

According to the doctor, molecular testing, also known as next-generation sequencing, is the most effective and modern way of mapping these genetic mutations. The exam should be done both by patients with suspected lung cancer, regardless of whether they have a history of smoking or not.

These molecular tests, says Junior, are often not available in the public health system or not covered by the private network. But the specialist emphasizes that some global pharmaceutical companies, such as Pfizer and AstraZeneca, have an initiative that offers the exams for free – the program, called Lung Mapping (lung mapping, in Portuguese), has been in place since 2019.

Molecular testing is considered essential to define the ideal treatment for each patient.

Renato is hopeful that other medicines will emerge and he can continue the treatment Image: Personal archive

How does targeted therapy work?

Currently, there are effective treatments for cancer caused by genetic mutations — these are called targeted therapies. These drugs were developed to block specific mutations that contribute to tumor growth and survival: they act exactly on the target that is altered in the lung cancer cell, producing “extremely effective results and with a very favorable toxicity profile”, describes Junior.

The targeted therapy that acts on the mutation responsible for causing cancer in Renato arrived in Brazil in October 2021. Developed by the pharmaceutical company Janssen, the infusion drug amivantamab is the only one capable of blocking the activation of the EGFR gene with mutation in exon-20, considered rare —according to the BP doctor, only 10% of mutations in the EGFR gene occur in positions other than exon-19 or 21, which are the most common.

Junior explains that the cure for lung cancer is closely related to the stage of the tumor, that is, the earlier it is diagnosed, the greater the chances of eliminating the disease. “In general, an advanced stage lung cancer with disease spread to other organs is considered an incurable disease, regardless of whether a mutation is present or not”, says the doctor.

“But it is important to emphasize that the fact that the patient has an incurable disease does not mean that he has an untreatable disease, because an incurable cancer can still be treated, so that we have prolonged control of the disease. And this translates into better quality of life and lifespan for the patient”, he explains.

