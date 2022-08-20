Dom Pedro 1st heart will be exposed in Portugal for the first time in almost 200 years – News









The heart of Dom Pedro 1º will be exposed this weekend in Porto, Portugal. This will be the first time that the monarch’s organ, known as Dom Pedro 4º in “Terrinha”, will be shown to the public since the death of the first emperor of Brazil, in 1834, at the age of 35.

After almost 200 years, the Portuguese will have the opportunity to see the heart of Dom Pedro 1º for just two days. Soon after, the organ will be sent to Brazil as part of the commemorations of the country’s 200 years of independence.

To maintain the safety and integrity of the heart, the Municipal Police of the city of Porto will monitor the organ 24 hours a day, which will be exposed in an acrylic box.











The organizers of the exhibition even thought about when the organ will be displayed. This is because the idea is that the heart is presented to the public at the same level as it would be inside the body of a man of average height, which in Portugal and Brazil is 1.74 m.

According to the city of Porto, the window was made with pieces of tempered glass, so that a possible break does not detract from the stability of the structure. Oxidized brass fittings were also used for the production of the dome.

Dom Pedro I died of tuberculosis on September 24, 1834. The emperor’s remains were transferred to São Paulo, with the exception of the heart, and buried in the Independence Monument, in 1972. The imperial crypt is located in the Independence Park, in Ipiranga district.





