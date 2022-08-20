Domestic flights return to Paraguay after 30 months

Paraguay will resume domestic flights after a 30-month hiatus, which began due to the pandemic and the drop in demand, but ended up extending to the present day. The company Paranair will carry out the operation, which will link the capital Asunción to Ciudad del Este.

Along with the announcement, the company said that flights will begin on September 20 and will be operated by 50-seat CRJ-200 aircraft. Adding this single domestic route, the Paraguayan company will have four regular routes, says Aviacionline, citing the website AeronauticaPy.

“It is a great joy and satisfaction to be able to resume our operations in Ciudad del Este, which was the first destination we flew to and is part of our core business because it brings Paraguay closer to the world. With this operation, we will strengthen commercial and tourist ties between Asunción and Ciudad del Este and between these destinations and the region”said Jaime Cassola, General Manager of Paranair.

