Dutch giant pays BRL 9.4 billion to have full control of iFood

Prosus will pay BRL 9.4 billion to Just Eat Holding Limited, a minority shareholder in iFood, to have 100% rights to the food delivery app. The amount refers to 33.3% of the remaining slice. The Dutch internet services giant, Movile’s parent company, closed an agreement that provides for the payment of R$7.8 billion for Just Eat’s participation in iFood and an additional potential of R$1.6 billion. Currently, iFood is valued between R$23 billion and R$28 billion. The founder of the investor Movile, Fabricio Bloisi, evaluated the agreement as positive and said that the company is advancing in the market. “In an increasingly competitive environment, Movile’s investment reinforces that we are on the right path and that we are making a difference as a Brazilian technology company that is a reference in online delivery globally and in impact on the ecosystem”, he commented. At the BraziliFood has 330 thousand partner establishments, 200 thousand delivery people, more than 40 million consumers, in a total of 70 million orders per month in 1,700 Brazilian cities.