Earth had the shortest day on record and the reason may have been revealed

June 29th was the shortest day we have ever recorded, which indicates an acceleration of our planet that, although it is happening gradually, is still slow and in general has a very questioned effect, as explained recently. However, what specifically led to this day being the shortest in history? Well, it looks like we finally have an answer.

According to Scientific American, the main component of this is angular momentum. A principle of physics that, in a very summarized way, indicates that the distribution of an object’s mass interferes with its rotation movement, as when you stretch your arms when turning in a chair, accelerating the rotation or slowing it down.

It turns out that the Earth is constantly adjusting its mass and, consequently, its angular momentum, which changes the speed of rotation. From the technical plates to the water in the oceans, everything is in constant reorganization, which helps to change the angular momentum, even slightly. But the main culprit for what we saw on June 29 could have been the wind.

“Whenever they get stronger, the angular momentum of the atmosphere increases and the angular momentum of the solid earth decreases,” explains Sigrid Böhm, a geologist at the University of Vienna who studies the effects of climate on the planet’s rotation. “In winter, the Earth is spinning more slowly, and in summer, it is spinning faster.”

This change in the angular momentum of the atmosphere with the Earth occurs due to friction between the Earth and the air in mountains and hilly terrain. When referring to winter and summer, the researcher is referring to the northern hemisphere. During the summer there is a strong wind current there, which helps to accelerate the rotation speed.

Due to the difference between the angular momentum between the atmosphere and the Earth, during the summer in the southern hemisphere the interference in the rotation of the planet is less.

Shortest day on Earth, why?

However, why Earth is gradually having some record-breaking days to be the shortest on record has more explanations and one of them is at the core of our planet. Studies indicate that the movement of the hot, dense metal may be interfering with this, but since we can’t observe the core, it’s difficult to know what exactly happens there.

“We have to understand first that the long-term variability is quite large. Then we can estimate the contributions of the atmosphere and the ocean. So we can roughly predict when the next shortest day will be,” Chen said. The researcher further explained that probably a weather phenomenon caused the shortest day on June 29 and that understanding when this will happen again is a challenging job.

