Eight out of ten Brazilian women are in debt, research shows | National Journal

The percentage of Brazilians with overdue debts is the highest in 12 years, and the situation is more serious for women.

Brazilians and debt: a third of consumers spend more than they receive

Lack of money forces Brazilians to renegotiate debts for basic services

The indebtedness has the face of massage therapist Aline Gomes, head of the family, mother of a 6-year-old girl: “I ended up leaving some accounts so that my daughter and my family don’t miss out on food.”

And she also has the face of housewife Fernanda Leite Pires, married, with three children: “To avoid needing, we get into debt. To be able to do it, have things at home. You will pay a debt, then when you finish paying that debt, you have to pay another.”

Women are the majority among indebted Brazilians. According to a survey by the National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism, last month, 80% of consumers had accounts due. In January, it was 72%.

And worse: not all of them can pay, says CNC economist Izis Ferreira.

“Non-payment is also higher among the female audience. We have, for example, 31% of women today with some type of debt or overdue account, while among the male audience this proportion approaches 28%. This shows that it is more difficult for them to close all the accounts in the month, to be able to pay all the bills and debts within a month”, she says.

At Fernanda’s house, the month has been in the red for a long time. She and her husband became unemployed at the beginning of the pandemic. He got another job a year ago; she still hasn’t. A portrait of how the recovery of the labor market takes place, which is slower for women. Without income, Fernanda still hasn’t managed to clear her name.

“It’s not just food, because we also need a lot of things. There are three children at home, so she needs a flip-flop, a haircut, and an outfit. We’re borrowing the card, right? We depend on other people’s cards”, she says.

Accounts get out of whack when there is an imbalance between what goes in and what goes out of the household budget. In the case of women, the pressure comes from both sides. The pandemic has deepened inequalities, put many in informality and made incomes fall. At the same time, high inflation is even crueler to those who earn less. The result of this is a growing indebtedness, which is not good for anyone.

Insper economist Juliana Inhasz explains that Debts that drag on or are not paid at all slow down the economy.

“What often makes an economy like ours manage to grow and get out of situations like the current one is consumption, is demand. So a situation in which we have over-indebtedness, or a lot of people are in default, is a situation in which this consumer loses part of the possibility of consumption, he may in some way be harming producers and other people within the market who gave that credit and that they will not receive, and that, therefore, will not consume either”, he explains.