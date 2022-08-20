Emergency Aid: Payment of one more installment is confirmed

Caixa Econômica Federal still pays the retroactive emergency aid. This month, there are confirmed installments and the Dataprev consultation site remains open for citizens to verify their right to a retroactive installment of the benefit.

At the beginning of the year, the Federal Government released the first retroactive payment. At the time, about 823,400 citizens were contemplated. However, according to the Ministry of Citizenship, the expectation is that more than 1.2 million will be covered. Therefore, about 450,000 citizens still have to receive their arrears.

How to consult the Retroactive Emergency Aid by Dataprev

First, to check if they are entitled to the benefit, the citizen must access the Dataprev portal. See the steps below:

Access the Consultation portal to Emergency Aid; Fill in the field with your Individual Taxpayer ID (CPF); With your full name; and With your mother’s full name (or select the “unknown mother” option); Enter your date of birth in the requested field; Select reCAPTCHA to prove you are human; Click on “SEND”.

First of all, it is important to confirm that through the platform it is also possible to follow all the details of the orders, such as results, dates of receipt and sending of data by Caixa to Dataprev and vice versa.

Therefore, the value of the retroactive benefit varies according to the month of approval of the program benefit, between April and August 2020.

Therefore, whoever received the five installments receives R$ 3 thousand. On the other hand, the worker who started receiving in May is entitled to R$2,400. Furthermore,

beginning of payments in June: R$ 1,800;

in the month of July: R$ 1,200;

August: BRL 600

Who will receive the new payments?

The new installments are being granted to male family providers enrolled in CadÚnico until April 2, 2020. In addition, the program must have been registered on digital platforms by July 2, 2020, the deadline for registration at the Emergency Aid.

Remembering that the parents of the “Extracard” group – composed of citizens who signed up for the program through digital channels – already received the benefit in January. In this sense, it still remains to receive those who entered the program through the CadUnique and Bolsa Família (now Auxílio Brasil).

However, the Ministry of Citizenship will still analyze the payment condition according to the profile of the beneficiary group. In practice, the folder will check:

If the single parent is registered as a Responsible Family Member;

Who received the simple quota of Emergency Aid between April and August 2020;

If you do not have a spouse or partner; and

Finally, if there is at least one person under the age of 18 in the family.