Emirates cancels all flights to Nigeria because the country does not release the company’s money

Boeing 777-300ER – Image: Aero Icarus / CC BY-NC-SA 2.0, via Flickr





Emirates, one of the largest and best-known airlines in the world, announced a drastic measure in its operations to Nigeria as it was unable to resolve an issue with the country’s authorities.

The company informs its clients that it has tried all means to address the ongoing challenges of repatriating funds from Nigeria, and that it has made considerable efforts to initiate dialogue with the relevant authorities to find a viable solution, but unfortunately, there has been no progress.

With this, Emirates has made the difficult decision to suspend all flights to and from Nigeria from 1 September 2022 to limit further losses and impact on its operating costs that continue to pile up in the market.

For a better understanding of the issue, when an airline sells tickets for a flight to a certain country through its own systems, the money paid by the customers goes directly to the company. However, certain funds from sales made, for example, by agents in the country of destination, as well as certain amounts to be received in operations in the country, can be blocked by the local government, on the grounds that they will be released when conditions improve. country’s economies.

So, in a situation like this, quite common to happen, for example, in some African and Latin American countries, there is no prediction of when the money that belongs to the airline will actually arrive in its cash register. This critical scenario, which has intensified with the crisis that many countries are going through due to the pandemic, was one of the topics addressed during the annual meeting of world aviation, held by IATA in June this year, in Doha, Qatar.





“We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our customers. However, circumstances are beyond our control at this stage. We will work to help affected customers make alternative travel arrangements whenever possible. Should there be any positive developments in the coming days regarding Emirates’ blocked funds in Nigeria, we will of course re-evaluate our decision. We remain interested in serving Nigeria as our operations provide much-needed connectivity to Nigerian travelers, providing access to trade and tourism opportunities to and through Dubai.”

According to Emirates, affected customers can choose to rebook their travel to/from an alternative destination within Africa or choose to cancel their travel plans and get a full refund for the unused portion of the ticket.

Customers who have booked with travel agents should contact them for alternative options or a refund.

Customers who have booked directly with Emirates can contact their local office for alternative options, or visit emirates.com/refund to request a refund.

