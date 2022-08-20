End of soap opera ‘Pantanal’ has marriage of Irma and José Lucas de Nada. Know!

THE novel “Pantanal” will show in the last chapter the marriages that marked the first version in 1990. In this way, once again, Trinity (Gabriel Sater) will drop Irma (Camila Morgado) definitively after reappearing by surprise to help her deliver her child. It is worth mentioning that it was even speculated that the “friend of Tinhoso” would stay with the redhead at the end of the soap opera, which gains a new showtime next week.

According to columnist Patricia Kogut, from the newspaper “O Globo”, final scenes of “Pantanal” will be filmed on a farm in Rio de Janeiro, although several external scenes were shot on a property in the Pantanal. In addition, the contracts of some actors that would end in September now expire in October due to a delay in the recording schedule.

Soap opera ‘Pantanal’: José Lucas is married to Erica?

The unions José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) and Filó (Dira Paes), and Irma and José Lucas de Nada (Irandhir Santos) will formalize the unions. 32 years ago, in addition to father and son, Tadeu and Zefa, and Marcelo and Guta, lived at the time by Marcos Palmeira, Giovanna Gold, Tarcísio Filho and Luciene Adami, also got married.

It is worth remembering that Trindade only left the original version, shown by Manchete, as he was the protagonist of the successor of “Pantanal”, “Ana Raio & Zé Trovão”. José Leôncio’s eldest son, José Lucas stays with Irma after he cancels his marriage to Érica (Marcela Fetter) practically at the altar.