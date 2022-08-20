End of the bubble: why used car prices will start to plummet – 08/20/2022

Between 2020 and 2021, the used car segment in the country went through a real frenzy. Last year, these models were up to 24% more expensive, depending on the year of manufacture. But the market is already showing strong signs of stabilization: according to data from Fenauto (National Federation of Vehicle Dealers), the average price of used vehicles fell 7.5% in the three-month period between April and June this year. This means that those who surrendered to the very high prices can suffer great losses in the coming months.

To justify the drop in the price of used there are a few factors. First, it’s not as difficult to buy a new car as it was a year ago, at the height of the component shortage, when there was a wait for months for a brand new vehicle.

Experts also point to the other extreme: the consumer who has simply decided not to buy a car at all, that is, gives up trying to keep up with rising prices. To give you an idea, a survey by Serasa and Opinion Box shows that the income of 34% of the population was reduced after two years of covid-19 – not to mention the loss of purchasing power caused by inflation.

There is a pin that promises to make the bubble burst once and for all: the renewal of the car rental companies’ fleet. Since May, the share of the rental sector in new vehicle purchases has increased, reaching 32% of what was sold in July. In the first semester, more than 220 thousand vehicles were purchased by these companies. This means that rental companies will put some of their used cars up for sale, often at attractive prices.

With an expressive number of used cars coming to the market, it is natural that the price will drop even more. It is the law of supply and demand.

Here comes damage…

The obvious setback for someone who bought a used car for a much higher price than it was worth is losing more money than he would like on resale. But that expense might have been alleviated if he also sold his car at that stage. However, there is another indigestible detail: used vehicle financing is traditionally more expensive, as rates are not subsidized by automakers, but some of them have floating interest rates linked to the Selic, which is up at 13.75%. per year.

The scenario was difficult for those who agreed to pay up to 24% more for a car – and there were still people who agreed to pay for the “agile” – and still have to see their debt getting bigger every day, while their good is worth less and less. For those who have held the wave all this time, the right time is coming.

