Érika Amorim will be a candidate for senator on Roberto Cláudio’s ticket

Roberto Cláudio’s (PDT) ticket defined state deputy Érika Amorim (PSD) as a candidate for senator. The announcement was made by the pedestrian candidate for governor himself, on a walk this Saturday morning, 20, in the Antônio Bezerra neighborhood, in Fortaleza.

The initially chosen candidate, Amarílio Macêdo (PSDB), was prevented from running by decision of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), which prevented the alliance between PSDB and PDT, determined that Amarílio’s party will be neutral in the dispute and will not have a candidacy for the Senate. . The decisions had been taken at a first convention held by the legend and which was the subject of internal dispute.

According to RC, Amarílio will contribute to his government plan regarding the generation of “jobs and income”. Following the same path, the former 1st alternate and former Secretary of Health of the State, Dr. Cabeto (PSDB).

The second option on the ticket, councilor Enfermeira Ana Paula (PDT), gave up running for the Senate to run for federal deputy. She was also present at the place and followed with the other militants and party supporters on a walk through the streets of the neighborhood.

With information from the reporter Deusdedit Neto

