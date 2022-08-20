Essential of the DCM: SEXTOU with Bemvindo Sequeira

Welcome Sequeira is subject. LIVE. Leandro Fortes analyzes the main news and talks with the comedian Bemvindo Sequeira. Moderation: Pedro Zambarda. Watch DCMTV.

The youtuber Wilker Leão de Sá, who called Jair Bolsonaro (PL) a “vagabundo” and “tchutchuca do Centrão” and was assaulted by the former captain in front of the Palácio da Alvorada, this Thursday (18), said he regrets it. of the first curse, but not of the second.

“I know I exaggerated when I called Bolsonaro a bum, but I don’t regret the ‘tchutchuca do Centrão’, because he sells himself to these politicians and I hope this becomes a meme”, reports the boy.

About the aggression, the youtuber said he expected another attitude from the Chief Executive, who asked his security guards to withhold his cell phone.

The youtuber and the tchutchuca, Bolsonaro

“One of the flags he values ​​so much is freedom, but when he urges people to take my cell phone, it shows this man’s total inconsistency,” says Wilker. “When he attacked me and grabbed me by the collar, I was sure he was really representing what he really is, a guy with no posture to be president. At the time I thought, ‘Is she really going to do this nonsense to me? ”, he stated.

After this confusion, Wilker said that the conversation he had with Bolsonaro was friendly, and that the current president “seemed like a different person”. The conversation lasted about five minutes.

I said that he abandoned the banners he always defended, such as carrying weapons for corporals and soldiers in the Army, a guarantee judge, among others. I also questioned why he limited the plea bargain. All of this went unanswered,” he said.

