Ex-PSG player indicates real cause of beef between Neymar and Mbappé

The season has barely started and PSG is already experiencing a moment of internal crisis. Despite the Supercup title and the overwhelming start in Ligue 1, Neymar and Mbappé exposed friction in the last game in a penalty shootout and in isolated plays during the match.

Former PSG midfielder and currently RMC commentator, Jérôme Rothen explained that the real villain in the story is neither Neymar nor Mbappé, but the club itself. That’s because, to renew with Kylian, the intention was to negotiate the Brazilian. As it did not happen, the egos dispute remains. Now, however, the Frenchman has more power due to his bountiful contract.

“There is a problem within the club with everything that was sold for Kylian Mbappé to stay. There are things that are not true. It’s a hierarchy problem (…) In my opinion, Mbappé has no problem with Neymar, because in no case did he ask Neymar to leave the club. It is the club that sold him a project where he is at the forefront of that project and that Neymar was not at the base. The Qataris wanted to sell it or, at worst, lend it. How did Neymar accept this? How did he digest it? Apparently he has a hard time digesting and accepting the fact that Kylian is at the top of the project and that he is behind. This is a real problem. If there are ego problems, and I can say that this is the reality, it will be difficult to manage for the staff, not only for Christophe Galtier, but also for Luis Campos, Antero Henrique, the president, the club, Emir, the fans. It’s going to be complicated, in the first break, in the first hitch, there will be problems between the two”, explains the former PSG player.

In a press conference, coach Galtier did not rule out the possibility of Neymar leaving PSG in this transfer window. For Rothen, it is necessary to wait for the end of the window to really observe how the cast will deal with this internal dispute.

“Today there is a new project. It wasn’t me who said it, it was the president who explained it. At the top of this project is Kylian Mbappé. That means they want to change things. Today you will not tell me that only the arrival of Christophe Galtier and Luis Campos, and the return of Antero Henrique, who is returning from I don’t know where, will solve all problems. Because Christophe Galtier has a nice speech and changed tactics, are all problems solved? You don’t need to move! I think at the moment they still haven’t managed to get everything in place regarding the project sold so that Kylian stays. Let’s wait, there is until September 2 (window closing)”said Jerome Rothen.