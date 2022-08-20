Executive explains departure from the Supervisory Board of SAF Botafogo and justifies charges in letter | botafogo

Engineer Fernando Pereira resigned last week as a member of the Supervisory Board of SAF Botafogo. Days before leaving the post, he sent a letter to presidents Durcesio Mello (association) and Thairo Arruda (company) and to other members of the board, in which he demanded more transparency from the new alvinegra management.

O ge had access to the document and got in touch this Friday with Fernando Pereira, who explained the charges he made in the letter and the reasons for his departure. An engineer by training, he was CEO of the AON brokerage in Latin America.

One of the main questions in the letter concerns the lack of presentation of the budget so that the Fiscal Council could perform the function of comparing monthly realized and budgeted amounts, in addition to analyzing the SAF’s indebtedness.

– I’m sad that an internal letter has leaked. My style of collection is the same, but always in a constructive way. I made criticisms, but I know that the SAF has only been there for four months and it is a very new process. My intention has always been to build and not destroy. I will be sad if my exit is used for political ends. I hope that everyone involved in SAF and Botafogo can help us return to our Glorious past – explained Fernando Pereira.

After having access to the document, the ge consulted the association and company about the content of the letter and questioned when the SAF will start publishing financial statements. Botafogo did not inform and only replied that it deals with the matter internally.

Durcesio Mello also stated that Fernando’s departure from the Fiscal Council in August had already been planned since the implementation of the SAF, which is confirmed by the engineer.

– Discussions and demands exist, but these were not the reason for my resignation from the Supervisory Board. I joined this to help Botafogo. My intention was to stay for three months, because the Fiscal Council is not my thing. I’m not one to look at details, I have no experience in the area. I leave with a broken heart and hope the club nominates a capable guy.

In the letter he sent to directors, the counselor also demanded the outcome of the negotiations between the club and the company to pass on the management of Nilton Santos and Espaço Lonier. This is a requirement of the SAF law that should be complied with at the time of signing, but has not yet been defined. Textor has already forwarded an agreement on the stadium in a meeting with Mayor Eduardo Paes. About CT, there is ongoing negotiation with the Moreira Salles brothers about the loan made to the club.

According to Fernando in the letter, the The only information he received from the press was given by Textor himself, when the American told the French newspaper “L’Équipe” that he had spent more than double what was expected with Alvinegro.. According to the former director, the statement violates the confidentiality of the Shareholders’ Agreement and goes against the law on corporations.

In addition to asking for clarification on budget and expenses, Fernando also requests explanations and documentary evidence about Botafogo’s possible involvement in Textor’s acquisition of Lyon. According to him, if confirmed, this involvement goes against another item in the shareholders’ agreement.

– I believe that whoever enters has to look to understand this process well – he said to the ge.

Prior to Fernando Pereira’s resignation as a member of the SAF Supervisory Board, Fernando Pereira advised Durcesio Mello to appoint Marco Norci Schroeder to be an alternate for the vacancy. The Deliberative Council, however, vetoed the economist’s name. According to people connected to the club, there was a lack of dialogue with the counselors. On polling day, only 68 of the 239 members voted, 35 for non-approval, 29 for approval and four abstentions.

Schroeder is a former CEO of Oi and does not belong to Botafogo’s membership. He would be the only member to represent the association in the company, a position that the directors want for a member of the club. Those who attended the meeting said that Durcesio was confused about the SAF law by stating that the post could not be occupied by someone with a ties to the club.

– In this position, I advise someone with experience, who knows well the subject of taxes, legislation and accounting. I suggested Schroder, which would be a tremendous choice. I was upset that he was not approved and I hope the club nominates someone capable. I don’t believe it should be a member or someone who has political interest – said Fernando Pereira.

The newspaper O Globo published last Thursday that Botafogo could end 2022 with an operating loss of around R$ 130 million. In a post on Twitter, John Textor stated that the result is expected due to the high investment made at the beginning of the management.

– Why should we be surprised at losses due to commitments we made in contract? It’s expensive to build a company and a Serie A team. That’s my responsibility.

