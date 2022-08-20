F5: With Lula’s support, Kalil leads in Minas Gerais with 42.6% – Politica

Research F5/EM shows that Alexandre Kalil (PSD) wins the government of Minas Gerais when he has a name associated with Lula (PT). Strategy of the former mayor of Belo Horizonte “marry” the image of Kalil and Lula in the television campaign that begins on 08/26 (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press – 6/15/22) Research carried out by Instituto F5 and published exclusively by State of Mines, shows that Alexandre Kalil (PSB) wins the election to the government of Minas Gerais when he has a name associated with Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT). In this scenario, the former mayor of Belo Horizonte has 42.6% of the voting intentions, while Romeu Zema (Novo) scored 33.1% when cited with the support of his party companion, Felipe d’Avila, presidential candidate.

Despite being Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) candidate for the government of Minas, the survey shows that Senator Carlos Viana (PL), even associated with the President of the Republic, is in third place in the voting intentions of Minas Gerais, with 8.7 %. Related to the presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT), the candidate Marcus Pestana (PSDB) has a percentage of 1.7%.

Alexandre Kalil was, this Thursday (18/08), with former president Lula in Belo Horizonte, at a rally that opened the PT’s campaign in Minas Gerais. On the occasion, the former mayor took the opportunity to criticize his antagonist, Romeu Zema, and thanked Lula for his support in the race for the Minas Gerais government.

Carlos Viana also accompanied Bolsonaro to the launch of his campaign in Minas Gerais. The rally, which took place in Juiz de Fora, where the president was stabbed in the 2018 presidential race, was attended by the vice presidential candidate, former minister Braga Netto and first lady Michelle Bolsonaro. Despite the president having reinforced support for the former senator, Viana did not speak during the event.

Senate

Lula’s support has also been significant for the Minas Gerais Senate race. Leader in stimulated polls, state deputy Cleitinho Azevedo (PSC) has 16.1% of voting intentions compared to 12% for Alexandre Silveira (PSD).

But the scenario changes when the former PT president associates with Silveira, who tries another 4 years in the National Congress. In this case, he has 28.1% and Cleitinho, even with Bolsonaro’s support, has 10 percentage points less than the senator, with 18.0%. Marcelo Aro (PP), when related to Romeu Zema, has 9.4%. In the stimulated one, he presents 3.3% of the voting intentions.

The confidence level of the results seen in the F5 survey is 95%. The margin of error of 2.5%. To obtain the numbers, 1,625 face-to-face interviews were carried out between the 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th of August 2022. The poll is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the numbers MG-04382/2022 and BR-08433/ 2022