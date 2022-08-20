Fátima Bernardes changes her hair and shows a new look: ‘Can you tell that I love changes?’ | TV & Famous

Fátima Bernardes decided to give a makeover to the look with less than a month to complete 60 years of life. “The weather in Rio has changed today and so have I. Have you noticed that I love changes?”, the presenter shared on Instagram this Friday night, 8/19. ✂🤩
“I just came to get my hair cut, but look what happened. I cut it and it wasn’t just the ends”, she detailed.
Fátima Bernardes changed her hair; see before and after — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
Fans and co-workers, including André Curvello, Tati Machado and Renata Capucci, praised the presenter’s new locks. “I loved! It was beautiful”, wrote Rita Batista, co-host of “É de Casa”.
The phase of transformations in Fátima’s life in recent months has been intense since she announced that would leave the “Encounter”what happened on the 1st of July. There were 2570 editions of the program and she couldn’t hold back the emotion at the time of goodbye, getting emotional with all the affection received on the occasion.
“Thank you so much, guys. I don’t even know what to say… I’m shaking like a green stick. I didn’t want to cry because it’s not a sad moment, it’s a happy moment. There’s a song of yours that says that closing a cycle is a new opportunity to start loving, starting new loves. And that’s what we want.”said Fátima to Ferrugem, musical attraction of the farewell program.
Fátima will now have the mission of presenting “The Voice”, whose new edition premieres on November 15, right after “Travessia”. I am very excited and looking forward to the start of my first season in the musical reality. A program that already lives in the hearts of Brazilians”, she said.