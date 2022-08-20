Fernanda from PUC: alleged audio of a university student’s mother cursing students goes viral – Notícias

An audio went viral on social media this Friday (19) with the message of an alleged mother of a student uttering offenses to a student who would be in a relationship with her daughter. The young woman would be called Fernanda and would attend the psychology course at PUC, in Campinas.

The woman would have just found out that her daughter was using drugs. In the audio, which ended up circulating in a group of university students and later became public, she calls her daughter’s colleague a gas cylinder delivery man. “You’re a b…, a gas cylinder delivery man, you’re ugly for a…”, said the woman. She also says that her daughter has “a very high purchasing power”. Listen below:





Infuriated, the woman informs that she is taking her daughter out of the course because of the situation. She curses the other students and, in another audio, addresses another student, claiming that she is a slut. “You’re crazy, that’s why you’re doing psychology”, she finished.

The case entered the “trending topics” of Twitter in Brazil. The audios yielded memes on the internet and even a montage with background music. Several rumors also surfaced about the woman’s past. O R7 failed to locate those involved.



