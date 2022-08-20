Fernanda from PUC: alleged student mother audios go viral; check it out – National

Student studying psychology at the Pontifical Catholic University of Campinas, in So Paulo (photo: PUC Campinas/Reproduction)

Whoever entered Twitter this Friday (19/8) must have come across people talking about “Fernanda da PUC”. The tag ended up in the most talked about topics on the social network due to alleged audios by Fernanda, a student at the Pontifical Catholic University (PUC) of Campinas, and her mother.

In the audios, Fernanda’s mother found out that she was smoking marijuana and decided to send rude audios to the young man with whom the girl was having a relationship. Until then, Fernanda was studying psychology at the São Paulo college.

Mona… the audios of the mother of the girl who did Psycho at Puc insulting 300 minorities in 2 mins, all because the pobi smoked some beck pic.twitter.com/uRDsnL1flr %u2014 Miggy Pure/Honey! (@maguiladetanga) August 19, 2022

In the messages, the woman says that Fernanda is part of “a very high purchasing power” and that she removed the girl from the psychology course so that she would stop meeting the young man. In addition, the student’s mother calls him a “pothead”, “outsider” and uses the term “antichrist” to refer to the students in the course.

The young woman’s mother claims she is gathering everything about the boy to deliver to his mother. “Your mother will know you smoke weed.”

In another leaked message, Fernanda says that she talked to her parents and that she decided to leave the course because “she got involved with the wrong people”. “I agree with everything my mother is saying. I don’t want contact with anyone there.”

With all the repercussions, an Instagram profile, which would be Fernanda’s, commented on the matter and stated that he never used the drug and that the audios were leaked by the “individual who received them”, as only he had access to conversation.

She also said that, at the time the audios were sent, she was going through an anxiety process and that her family was in crisis. Because of this, her parents decided to read the messages she exchanged with the student and noticed that the young man allegedly used the drug.

“If they continue to threaten, my family and I will have to make greater arrangements with the police.”