Filó raises his hand to hit Zefa, who takes action

Filó and Zefa will build the biggest shack in Pantanal.

Known for not having ‘pops in the tongue’, Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will cross the line and leave Phylum (Dira Paes) bothered by a nasty comment on wetland. is that the girlfriend of Thaddeus (José Loreto) will speak ill of the son of Sister (Camila Morgado) and will leave the atmosphere heavy at the José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) in the remake signed by Bruno Luperi.

It all starts in the middle of the gestation of Sister, which will be marked by various supernatural events related to the devil baby. The domestic will end up throwing it in the face of the aunt of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) what do you think of the premonitions of the heir of Trinity (Gabriel Sater).

“For God’s sake, Dona Irma. This looks like a ‘cramulhãozinho’ thing”will say Zefaleaving the daughter of Mariana (Selma Egrei) scared. the character of Camila Morgado will reverse the young woman and ask her not to say that sort of thing anymore.

However, the character of Paula Barbosa will not listen and will continue to distil its poison in the nine o’clock soap opera Globe. “I think you are going to give birth to the devil”, will shoot Zefa.

Phylumwho will witness everything will not spare her daughter-in-law and will be furious with the mean comments of Zefa. “You hit that mouth before you talk nonsense, Zefa”will reprimand the companion of José Leonciowhich at that moment will advance to hit the interior, but will end up giving up.

DRASTIC ATTITUDE

“Not even my father, when he was alive, would give me a hand“, will confront Zefaannoyed after the gesture of Phylum. Faced with the heavy climate, the girlfriend of Thaddeus decide to pack up and take drastic action.

Zefa will state that he will not continue on the farm José Leoncio to see ‘the devil is born’ that Sister carry it in your belly. Therefore, she will ask tenorio (Murilo Benício) your job back in wetland.