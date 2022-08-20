Find out what has changed in PicPay’s income

– Reading time: 1 minute –

PicPay account income has changed for some users. The new income model is now applied in Bank Deposit Certificate – CDB with daily liquidity. Thus, users will have fixed income securities issued by financial institutions, which must guarantee a yield of 102% of the CDI.

With this, PicPay’s income will continue to be higher than that offered by the savings account. To learn more about this subject, stay with us until the end and we will clarify how the changes will work in practice.

Changes from old income

Basically, PicPay received permission to act as a multiple bank after integrating with the operation of Banco Original do Agronegócio. In this way, the application is no longer just a bill payment system and starts offering many more services to its users.

As a result, the amounts previously invested in government bonds are now invested in CDB with yield of 102% of CDI, regardless of the value. The changes in PicPay account income were well received by the market, so that fintech has considerably increased its customer base, both for its friendlier communication and for the benefits offered.

The new application modality is being gradually released to users. When it’s available to you, your money will be invested automatically. For that, just keep the CDB option activated in the app. As long as the feature is not available to you, your money will continue to work in the old way.

The benefits of the new PicPay account income

The balance yield through the CDB was cause for celebration for many users, as this is a system covered by the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC). In addition, liquidity will still be daily and the balance will remain available when the person needs it.

