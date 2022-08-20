Finnish prime minister takes drug test after party video leaks

Video of Sanna Marin dancing at a private party was released by the newspaper Iltalehti and caused controversy in the country

Playback/Youtube/The Telegraph

Sanna appeared on video having fun with friends and family; the policy tries to ‘clean up the reputation’



the prime minister of Finland, Sanna Marindenied this Friday, 19, having consumed drugs during a party where she was filmed dancing. She assured that she underwent an examination for the detection of narcotic substances, to “clean her reputation”. “In recent days, very serious allegations have become public that I used drugs. For my own legal protection, although I consider the requirement of a drug test to be unreasonable, to eliminate all suspicions, today I submitted myself to one”, said the head of government, at a press conference. The results of the exams will be announced within a week. Marin, 36, found herself in a controversy after the release of the video in which she appears singing and dancing at a private party. “I have never in my life, not even in my youth, used drugs. I wish we were in a society where my word could be trusted. But, as they want to raise these suspicions, I took the test. I also have the right to the presumption of innocence, and I would like them not to launch these charges,” she said. The video was published last Wednesday by the newspaper “Iltalehti”. Original fragments were published in a closed Instagram group, with less than 100 members, among them, Marin. “I regret that this material has been made public, for everyone to see,” said the prime minister, visibly upset. In the video, party participants can be heard singing a song in which the word “jauhojengi” is mentioned, which for some would refer to cocaine consumption.

*With information from EFE