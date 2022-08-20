Flamengo must have great news to face Palmeiras

Focused for next Sunday’s game (21) against Palmeiras, for the Brazilian Championship, and still not knowing which lineup to use, Flamengo will have two big news. In the midst of the insane marathon of games, Dorival Junior should have two reinforcements among those related for the next games.

According to the journalist Venê Casagrande, Flamengo will have Varela and Pulgar among those related for the duel against Palmeiras. Within the criteria of the technical commission, the duo was not in ideal physical conditions to debut. However, both are ready to play the first game with the sacred mantle.

Varela will be another option for the right-back, who today has a relay between Rodinei and Matheuzinho. Pulgar, a midfielder with more marking, will be an even more important addition, as he is the player with characteristics closest to Thiago Maia in Flamengo’s squad.

In the last match, for example, Vidal was chosen as Maia’s replacement. However, a blow left the Chilean in pain and Rubro-Negro had no marking parts for a possible replacement. By “luck”, shirt 32 managed to stay on the field until the 38th minute of the final stage.

Flamengo has a great record at the home of Palmeiras

Flamengo’s next duel against Palmeiras will be at Allianz Parque. Despite being far from their domains, Rubro-Negro has been doing well at alviverde’s home, where their last defeat was in 2017.

That year, the São Paulo club defeated Reinaldo Rueda’s team 2-0, with two goals from Deyverson. Subsequently, there were only draws and wins for Flamengo. In addition, taking into account the entire history of matches since the stadium’s opening, in November 2014, Palmeiras has no more victories than Mais Querido. In all, there are two victories for the club from São Paulo, two victories for Rubro-Negro and three draws.

In general terms, in the last 10 clashes between the two teams, there are five red-black victories, one alviverde victory and four draws. There were 17 goals scored by Flamengo and eight scored by Palmeiras. That is, despite the opponent of the next game being the current two-time champion of Libertadores and leader of the Brasileirão, the retrospect for the confrontation and even playing in Allianz Parque, are favorable.

The ball for Flamengo’s duel against Palmeiras rolls at 16:00 and the match is valid for the Brazilian Championship.

